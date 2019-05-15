0 Child who found gun in antique car thought it was a toy before shooting mother, police said

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A woman was accidentally shot by her son at the University of Memphis baseball game in Millington, police said.

According to Millington police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at USA Stadium, where the Tigers were playing UT Martin.

The gun owner has been detained. Chief Dunbar tells me it’s too early to know if they will push charges. His department is still investigating. @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 15, 2019

According to officials, the gun was in a vintage World War II Jeep that was on display inside the stadium. The car was not driven to the game. All cars were brought on a trailer.

The child got his hands on the gun and police said he thought it was a toy gun. FOX13 confirmed that the gun is a modern gun. It was not a vintage gun.

The police chief said that inside the vintage World War II jeep there were three replicas of vintage guns that did not work. The handgun that the child got a hold of was inside a military vintage bag on the passenger side on the floorboard.

Once he grabbed the gun, the child pulled the trigger and shot his mother, who was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

FOX13 originally reported that the gun owner had been detained, however, he has since been arrested.

Charles McFarland Jr, who is a 76-year-old veteran, is charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

McFarland is a member of the Mid-South Vehicle Preservation Association.

The purpose of the club is to provide adequate organization for historians, military vehicle preservationists, and collectors interested in and encouraging the acquisition, preservation, restoration, operation, public education and display of military transport.

The police chief said, “ he’s never been in trouble a day in his life. Just a mistake.”

The child involved was 8-years-old, and he is a student at Millington Elementary School, according to fire officials.

To All Media Outlets regarding the incident that occurred at USA Stadium 5/14/19:

The school district sent FOX13 the following statement:

Millington Municipal Schools is very concerned about the news of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Due to the shooting, the game was suspended. There were around 2,000 people in attendance.

The investigation is ongoing.

