0 Childhood friends turn on each other over rival gangs and drug money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a childhood friend put a gun to his back.

On Wednesday night, a guy was walking at Kirby Avenue and Hope St. in Sherwood Forest.

According to the police report, the victim was “walking with childhood friends” when one of those old friend “put a gun in his back and stated, “you gone die today.”

Fortunately for the suspect, no shots were fired. Unfortunately, a fight ensued and when he took off running he tripped fell and ended up breaking his shoulder.

The police found out the next morning when the victim was in the hospital. The victim would not tell officers the suspects names either.

He did say he “is a member of the Vice Lord’s gang.” The other guys are “members of the Extendo Orange Mound gang.”

And they threatened him because they said he owed a “Blood street gang member” drug money.

“The only thing i can say about gangs is they need to get positive,” said Darvell McCarley, who lives in the area.

McCarley said he thinks the younger generation is resolving conflict in a deadly way.

“If it was my friend, I would've never pulled a gun on him. When I came up we fought, and we kicked it right after we got through fighting We went right back to playing basketball. Now the kids fight and they want to kill each other,” he said.

The Vice Lord victim’s arm will be sore for a while but he is alive.

“He’s blessed because that guy could've made a bad choice. He could've killed him. And thank God he didn't,” said McCarley.

