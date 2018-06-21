0 Children at huge risk of injury with guns not appropriately stored in home, experts say

When your child goes to a friend’s house to play, do you ask their parents if they own guns?

The American Academy of Pediatrics says you should.

Experts point to data that shows gun violence is the No. 3 cause of death for young people in the United States.

But storing them appropriately can reduce a child's risk of being injured by 85 percent.

Markeeta Taylor, a mother in Memphis, told FOX13 she's one of millions of Americans who keeps a gun in the house.

"It's in a box that has a lock on it, with a key," Taylor said. "No one has the key but me."

Taylor said she tells parents who bring their kids over to play with her son about her gun.

"Out of the parents that I know, I'm one of the few that are actually legally armed," Taylor said. "They don't have to ask me, because I would just tell them."

Not everyone is so forthcoming, and some parents don't think to ask.

FOX13 met Taylor Bolds at the Benjamin Hooks Library in Memphis, where she tutors children. She said parents never ask if she carries a gun before trusting her to look after their kids.

Every day, about 78 children in the United States are injured or killed by guns, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Just this week, a mother in Frayser was charged with leaving a loaded gun within reach of her two children. Katrena Blackshire's 12-year-old daughter died when the girl's brother got hold of Blackshire's weapon.

Doctors say parents need to talk openly about their guns to help decrease the number of children injured each day.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents ask one another if they store guns in the home. If the answer is yes, parents should ask how the guns are stored.

Weapons should be locked and left unloaded in a secure place. Ammunition should be locked and stored in a separate location, experts say.

Both Taylor and Bolds said parents should know if their kids are walking into an armed home.

"I have never been asked that, and I've worked with children for about ten years now," Bolds said.

With her gun secure, Taylor feels parents can rest assured that her home is safe for children.

"I think it's a healthy conversation that parents should be having," Taylor said. "I don't ever want a child to get into something and it drops and goes off. I just can't have that on my conscious."

