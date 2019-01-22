Children, grandmother killed after home explodes

CORINTH, Miss. - A grandmother and her two grandchildren died after an explosion in their Mississippi mobile home.
The deadly fire happened at a home on County Road 540 around 11:30 am on Monday in Corinth.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Local lawmaker to introduce "dress code" for parents, visitors of TN schools
- Family speaks out after deadly officer-involved shooting in West Memphis
- FOX13 Investigates: Imposter debt collector scams Memphis woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The Alcorn County Coroner confirmed to FOX13 Samantha Mason, 46; Crystlyn Brewer, 5; and Dakota Brassfield, 2, were killed. Mason was the children's grandmother.
The state fire marshall's office told FOX13 one of the children was taking apart pieces of a basket and putting it on a propane heater. That heater exploded.
Eva Mason lost her daughter-in-law and two great-grandchildren in the fire.
"My husband said the front of the heater was blown off," she told FOX13.
Eva Mason and other family members got a shovel and broke out a window to try and save them. Family members tried to go inside and get Samantha and the kids, but the smoke was too thick and they fire was too much.
"Every angle that we went...it just seems that the smoke was just coming out at us," Eva Mason said.
Investigators told FOX13 the children made it out of the home, but they later died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.
The state fire marshall said there were working smoke detectors in the home, but the flames and smoke prevented the family from escaping.
Eva Mason said the family isn't sure what they will do next because they do not have the money to cover funeral expenses.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}