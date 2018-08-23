Children injured in school bus accident in Memphis

Multiple children have been injured in an accident involving a school bus, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Five units responded to the scene at Perkins Road and Chuck Road just after 7 a.m.
Three of those units went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. We are working to learn exactly how many children were hurt and the extent of their injuries.
Another person was taken to St. Francis Hospital.
We are working to gather additional information.
