Children located after TBI issues Amber Alert for missing brother, sister last seen in Clarksville

CLAKSVILLE, Tenn - UPDATE -- TBI agents have located the children.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing brother and sister last seen in Clarksville.
Investigators need your help spreading the word to find Le’Asia Thompson and Traveon Thompson. They are 10 and 11-years-old.
They were last seen at their home in Clarksville on Sept. 5.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Here’s a printable poster with more information about Le’Asia and Traveon Thompson! pic.twitter.com/INnLfxuI4J— TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 7, 2019
