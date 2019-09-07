  • Children located after TBI issues Amber Alert for missing brother, sister last seen in Clarksville

    CLAKSVILLE, Tenn - UPDATE -- TBI agents have located the children.

    CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing brother and sister last seen in Clarksville.

    Investigators need your help spreading the word to find Le’Asia Thompson and Traveon Thompson. They are 10 and 11-years-old.

    They were last seen at their home in Clarksville on Sept. 5.

    Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

     

     

