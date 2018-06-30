  • Children of Lorenzen Wright start GoFundMe campaign to pay for mother's bond

    Updated:

    Sherra Wright-Robinson is in jail, but her children are trying to get her out. 

    Lorenzen Wright, the former NBA star and Memphis native, was murdered eight years ago.  

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: 'I didn't do it,' Sherra Wright says to Lorenzen's family during bond hearing

    Wright’s children started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for their mother, who was arrested and charged in their father’s murder. 

    In the GoFundMe page, they said Sherra Wright was “arrested for a crime she DID NOT commit” and has been mistreated by everyone in the justice system.  

    RELATED: Sherra Wright's bond set at $20 million

    How much money they’ve raised so far compared to their goal, and why they believe Sherra Wright is innocent – on FOX13 News at 10. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories