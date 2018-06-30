Sherra Wright-Robinson is in jail, but her children are trying to get her out.
Lorenzen Wright, the former NBA star and Memphis native, was murdered eight years ago.
Related Headlines
RELATED: 'I didn't do it,' Sherra Wright says to Lorenzen's family during bond hearing
Wright’s children started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for their mother, who was arrested and charged in their father’s murder.
In the GoFundMe page, they said Sherra Wright was “arrested for a crime she DID NOT commit” and has been mistreated by everyone in the justice system.
RELATED: Sherra Wright's bond set at $20 million
How much money they’ve raised so far compared to their goal, and why they believe Sherra Wright is innocent – on FOX13 News at 10.
Trending stories:
- Man and woman killed in horrific car crash identified by family
- South Memphis man sentenced for raping 5-year-old girl multiple times over 18-month span
- Jogger finds man dead in Mississippi lake
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}