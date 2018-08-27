Children wouldn't leave Memphis man's yard - so he fired his gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing four counts of reckless endangerment after firing a warning shot from his at children.
Police responded to an armed party call in the 1600 block of Gregory Ave. in Frayser. A neighbor told MPD Tommy Smith fired a shot at her 11-year-old granddaughter.
The young girl was outside playing with her friends when Smith told them to stay out of his yard. The other children ranged from 2 to 12-year-old, according to family members.
Smith allegedly began arguing with the children. He fired one shot into the ground while the neighborhood children were arguing with him, according to police.
Family who spoke with FOX13 said he fired into the air.
Officers said Smith had a gun permit, but hestill gave police his gun. He was arrested and admitted to firing one shot into the ground.
