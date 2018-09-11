- Another borderline chilly morning across the Mid-South, if you’re cold natured you may need some sleeves for the morning commute..
- Unseasonably cool temperatures linger into the afternoon – High: 78°
- Mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances below 10%.
- Slightly higher chance of isolated showers tomorrow, with highs in the lower 80s.
- We’re tracking Hurricane Florence as it threatens to bring catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall to the Carolinas
