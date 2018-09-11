  • Chilly morning across the Mid-South

    By: Joshua Tucker

    Updated:
    • Another borderline chilly morning across the Mid-South, if you’re cold natured you may need some sleeves for the morning commute..
    • Unseasonably cool temperatures linger into the afternoon – High: 78°
    • Mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances below 10%.
    • Slightly higher chance of isolated showers tomorrow, with highs in the lower 80s.
    • We’re tracking Hurricane Florence as it threatens to bring catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall to the Carolinas
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories