Chilly morning will lead to a cloudy and warm Monday

- A chilly morning will lead to a cloudy and warm afternoon with temperatures near 60
- Cold air quickly moves in during the evening hours along with scattered showers after 5PM
- Rain will transition to snow mainly for areas south and east of Shelby county
- A ‘winter weather advisory’ has been issued for those counties from midnight until 9 am Tuesday
- Most of the Midsouth will see a dusting at most but our eastern fringe counties could see 1-2 inches
- Minor travel impacts will be felt on Tuesday morning but temperatures will be dangerously cold
- Feel like temperatures will be in the teens Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings
- A slow warm up takes our temperatures back to near 60 for the weekend
- Watch the video above for the latest on this snow chance!
