  • Chilly morning will lead to a cloudy and warm Monday

    • A chilly morning will lead to a cloudy and warm afternoon with temperatures near 60
    • Cold air quickly moves in during the evening hours along with scattered showers after 5PM
    • Rain will transition to snow mainly for areas south and east of Shelby county
    • A ‘winter weather advisory’ has been issued for those counties from midnight until 9 am Tuesday
    • Most of the Midsouth will see a dusting at most but our eastern fringe counties could see 1-2 inches
    • Minor travel impacts will be felt on Tuesday morning but temperatures will be dangerously cold
    • Feel like temperatures will be in the teens Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings
    • A slow warm up takes our temperatures back to near 60 for the weekend
    •  Watch the video above for the latest on this snow chance!
       

