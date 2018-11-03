Chilly start to the day across the Mid-South

- A comfortable fall day with temperatures in the upper 60s
- Rain arrives early Sunday and lingers through the day with highs near 60
- Another line of rain and storms arrive Monday evening with a potential of severe weather
- Temperatures stay moderate all week
- A third round of rain moves in on Thursday
- Watch the video above for a look at your wet forecast!
