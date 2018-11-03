  • Chilly start to the day across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    - A comfortable fall day with temperatures in the upper 60s

    - Rain arrives early Sunday and lingers through the day with highs near 60

    - Another line of rain and storms arrive Monday evening with a potential of severe weather

    - Temperatures stay moderate all week

    - A third round of rain moves in on Thursday

    - Watch the video above for a look at your wet forecast!

