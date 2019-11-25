Chilly start to the day, warm up to mid-60s in the Mid-South

- Have the jacket before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day with mostly clear skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 60s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday with an isolated threat for damaging wind gusts in the afternoon/evening.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
