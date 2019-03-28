- A chilly start to the morning, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to 50°.
- You’ll want to dress in layers today, lots of sunshine with temperatures warming to 74°
- Increasing clouds through the evening, with a chance of a stray shower overnight – Low: 56°
- Another warm afternoon on tap for Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Low rain chance Friday, mainly along and north of I-40.
- Scattered showers and storms return Saturday as another cold front sweeps through the area – cannot rule out an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.
- Slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday, with temperatures warming into next week.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}