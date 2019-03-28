  • Chilly start to the morning

    Updated:
    • A chilly start to the morning, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to 50°.
    • You’ll want to dress in layers today, lots of sunshine with temperatures warming to 74°
    • Increasing clouds through the evening, with a chance of a stray shower overnight – Low: 56°
    • Another warm afternoon on tap for Friday, with mostly cloudy skies.  Low rain chance Friday, mainly along and north of I-40.
    • Scattered showers and storms return Saturday as another cold front sweeps through the area – cannot rule out an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.
    • Slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday, with temperatures warming into next week.
       

