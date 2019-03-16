  • Chilly start to the weekend, warmer temperatures in store for Sunday

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    • A chilly start to the weekend, with morning temperatures in 40s.
    • High pressure dominates the weekend forecast—allowing for an abundance of sunshine!
    • A mild afternoon ahead—High: 57°
    • Warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday—64°
    • Drier conditions linger for a few more days, with isolated showers returning Wednesday.
       

