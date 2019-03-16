Chilly start to the weekend, warmer temperatures in store for Sunday

- A chilly start to the weekend, with morning temperatures in 40s.
- High pressure dominates the weekend forecast—allowing for an abundance of sunshine!
- A mild afternoon ahead—High: 57°
- Warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday—64°
- Drier conditions linger for a few more days, with isolated showers returning Wednesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'It was like he wanted to touch me': Woman says local OB-GYN sexually assaulted her during checkup
- Police searching for man after 2 people shot at McDonald’s in Memphis
- 'Miracle!' Tennessee baby released from hospital after father tried to kill her
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}