Chilly temps for the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday morning

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Chilly temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning
- Early Thursday temps near 40°
- Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a mild high near 60°
- Rain returns early Friday morning as a cold front pushes through
- Cooler temps arrive early Saturday
- We warm up again into Monday
- Another, stronger cold front Monday brings much colder air to Tuesday
