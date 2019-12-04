  • Chilly temps for the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday morning

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Chilly temps Wednesday night into Thursday morning
    • Early Thursday temps near 40°
    • Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a mild high near 60°
    • Rain returns early Friday morning as a cold front pushes through
    • Cooler temps arrive early Saturday
    • We warm up again into Monday
    • Another, stronger cold front Monday brings much colder air to Tuesday
       

