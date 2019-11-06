0 Christian Brothers University raises minimum wage to $15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Christian Brothers University is the latest college to increase wages to $15 an hour for all of its full time employees.

The first wave of employees who were making less than $15 an hour will see that increase on their next paycheck starting this month.

FOX13 spoke to University President Jack Shannon over the phone.

He said he started the process of increases wages when he became CBU's President in July.

Shannon said it'll cost about $160,000 to increase pay.

"It's a bit of a financial challenge for us in the short run, but we believe that it will pay off in terms of improved morale and being consistent with the work day-in-day out," said Shannon.

CBU's plan is going one step further. Shannon said the university is finalizing an agreement with its private vendors to implement $15 an hour pay for all of their full time employees who work on campus.

"Because of that we're all part of one workforce dedicated to our students and their education, given that commonality we really thought it was important that we did the extra step and made sure those working for our private vendors, our colleagues, were treated in the same equity manner," said Shannon.

This week the Shelby County Commissioners approved an aspirational amendment encouraging the University of Memphis to increase the minimum wages to $15 an hour.

President David Rudd said he won't have a potential plan until next spring during budget season.

