Christmas tree, fireplace caused deadly house fire in Collierville, investigators say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville fire officials said embers from a fireplace caused a deadly house fire that happened before Christmas.
Four people died, three of them were teenagers and two other people survived.
Collierville fire investigators said there was only one working smoke alarm, and it was on the second floor.
But the fire started at the first floor.
The fire report also stated a natural tree Christmas tree was a major fuel source, along with wrapped up gifts and living room furniture.
Investigators said black smoke blocked the staircase, which was the only way out of the home.
With only one smoke alarm on the second floor, investigators said they don’t know if it activated fast enough to get everyone out safely.
