  • Church credit card stolen, used to pay MLGW bills

    Updated:

    A local church is investigating after their credit card information was stolen. 

    Trending stories:

    The police went to the Greater Middle Baptist Church on the 4900 block of Knight Arnold Road after the received the identify theft call. 

    A church officer told police their Visa card had been used to pay for multiple Memphis, Light, Gas and Water bills. 

    The amount stolen totals almost $400. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories