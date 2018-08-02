Church credit card stolen, used to pay MLGW bills

A local church is investigating after their credit card information was stolen.
The police went to the Greater Middle Baptist Church on the 4900 block of Knight Arnold Road after the received the identify theft call.
A church officer told police their Visa card had been used to pay for multiple Memphis, Light, Gas and Water bills.
The amount stolen totals almost $400.
