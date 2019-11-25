Church's Chicken locations in Mid-South among those possibly affected in security breach

Several Church's Chicken in the Mid-South were part of a potential cyberattack
The attack possibly compromised customer credit and debit cards.
According to the restaurant, the "potential incident" took place in late October, targeting the payment processing system at certain locations. The activity has been reported to law enforcement and an investigation is ongoing."
For those who may have visited one of the affected restaurants, customers are asked to call the company's toll-free call center at (866) 345-6788.
West Memphis
- 1503 East Broadway
Memphis
- 2963 Park Avenue
- 925 Poplar Avenue
- 3728 S. 3rd St
- 1155 S. Bellevue Blvd
- 2405 Airway Blvd
- 3149 Perkins Road
- 4360 Elvis Presley Blvd.
- 1868 South 3rd St.
- 2275 Elvis Presley Blvd.
- 2237 Frayser Blvd
- 3264 Summer Ave
- 1668 E. Sycamore View Road
- 1486 Getwell Rd.
