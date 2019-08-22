0 Churches in Mid-South taking extra safety precautions following threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several Mid-South churches confirm with FOX13 that they are taking necessary steps to secure their churches after two Memphis churches received threats.

Also, this week federal law enforcement arrested an Indiana man after he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a Memphis church this week.

Pastors all over the Mid-South expressed major concern that doesn't it affect them directly but it's enough to prepare.

Big and small churches all over Memphis have explained to members that will see an increased number of Memphis Police and private security on their campuses.

Dr. Jason Lawrence Turner pastors the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church where more than 3,000 people worship every Sunday.

"I believe churches are taking the necessary steps to make sure their communities of faith remain where attacks will not occur because we are preparing," Turner said.

Pastor Ricky Floyd pastors the Pursuit of God in Frayser where 300 people worship.

"One of my philosophies is if somebody comes on this property and if they have not been touched by four people before they sit down, we have messed up some how," Floyd said.

Due to security protocol, both churches did not go into detail about their plans but ensure they are in contact with several law enforcement agencies.

"It's really a scenario where it takes the community. Certainly, internal teams that do the ministry of security and also working with those in local law enforcement," Turner said.

Several churches in the Mid-South have also participated in active shooter situations as well as church security seminars.



