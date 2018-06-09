0 Citizens want speed humps installed in Orange Mound community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some people who live on a street in Orange Mound want the City of Memphis to install speed humps. They complain cars speed down their street and they worry about the safety of students who walk to a nearby school.

"Well, you might get a chance to see one while we are standing there," said Abner White, a homeowner who has lived on Bradley St. since 1951.

FOX13 waited for just two minutes later and a car raced past as we were interviewing White.

“See, see what I mean," said an exasperated White. "It is all the time. It is not sometime it is all the time.”

White insists cars speeding down Bradley and in front of Melrose High School are a common but dangerous problem. He worries about the students walking to school and the elderly because he has an 85-year-old mother, blind and there is a few old people who stay around here and it is hard for them to cross the street.

What he and neighbors want are speed humps to force cars to slow down. FOX13 found speed humps on the streets on either side of Bradley.

“Speed bumps all up and down here. I don’t know why we can't have any here on this street," said White.

White and his fellow neighbors have reached out to the city, filled out a form and even got a reply. It cautioned them that the demand is enormous, funding is limited and there has to be a traffic study done.

FOX13 went on the city's 3-1-1 website. We discovered at least three other people have already requested speed humps in their neighborhood. As for the wait for two years, Yolanda Right told FOX13 that is unacceptable.

“Someone is going to get it. It is coming. It is coming. I don’t want to be here to see nothing like that," Right said.

