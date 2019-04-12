0 City board approves name change of Forrest Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Midtown street is getting ready for a significant name change. Forrest Avenue will soon become Forest Avenue.

The street is dropping one of the 'R’s' in its spelling after the City Land Use Control Board voted to make the change.

Many Memphians are happy to see this happening.

They are trying to disassociate themselves from the namesake of confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest.

“F-O-R-E-S-T Avenue is the name of the street I live on,” said Tami Sawyer, a mayoral candidate, who just happens to live on the block

The efforts were fulfilled by Shannon Dixon, a neighbor.

“It was really Shannon’s execution. But it’s definitely an extension of this movement we’ve built to help the right siding of our city,” Sawyer said.

Some disagree with the change.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said K-Rack Johnson of Confederate 901.

Johsnon told FOX13 the move is an attack on southern heritage.

“What is it helping? What is it doing? What is it accomplishing? Absolutely nothing,” Johnson said.

Residents who agree with the change said they are glad the name was changed back to its original spelling and they are unsure why it was changed decades ago.

They also said: "They want no part of honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest."

The president of the Evergreen Historic District said they firmly support the move.

“It’s saying we are not paying homage or giving respect to someone who was a slave owner,” Sawyer said.

Right now, it is unclear when the street sign will be changed.

