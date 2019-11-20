City Council delays discussion of proposed MLGW rate increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council has postponed discussing a proposed rate increase that could impact MLGW bills.
Council Member Martavious Jones said it's because MLGW couldn't agree on salary or benefits
He said they are waiting to see if those salaries or benefits have an impact on the proposed MLGW budget that's before them.
Two weeks ago the utility company presented its budget to City Council.
If approved, more than $7 will be added to the average MLGW bill starting next summer.
MLGW wants to hike electric rates up 4.2% and water rates would go up by 15%.
For months, we've told you that MLGW has been saying the department needs this increase to pay for upgrades so homeowners don't lose power every time it rains.
