0 City council members have mixed reactions about Memphis 3.0 plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council members had mixed reactions to the Memphis 3.0 plan that provides information on how to grow the city in the next 20 years.

Council members said this is going to take several weeks of discussion before they approve anything.

Tuesday, the council got the chance to listen to more in-depth information from the office of planning development. This was also an opportunity for the council to ask more questions.

The goal of the Memphis 3.0 plan is to improve neighborhoods, streets, and future development. FOX13 has been telling you the plan is the center of controversy.

We asked Memphis City Council members about their reaction to the New Chicago CDC North Memphis neighborhood organization that said they planned to sue the city for $10 billion over its Memphis 3.0 plan that the organization said only benefits the wealthy population.

Council members are asking the public to be patient while the city irons out a comprehensive plan.

"The fact that we haven't had one in such a long time, it's going to take a lot of discussions," said Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones.

Janice Mundy, who lives in the Hollywood High Park Area, was outspoken after the office of planning development discussed some of the next steps for the Memphis 3.0 plan.

"I think this is neglect by the City of Memphis. They want these communities to deteriorate so they can have an excuse to come in and gentrify and displace people," said local Mundy.

Memphis City Council members said although they are open to having a plan, it's going to be tough to approve something like this in a short period of time.

"I'm still weighing it, I think we have to pass a plan, we should have guidelines in the future in how we want to build the city and I'm struggling with some of the details.

This could take time before anything is approved. This is the first time the city had this type of plan since 1981.

More than 15,000 people across the city participated in the comprehensive plan discussions.

