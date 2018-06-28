0 City council members want more oversight of MPD budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One city councilmember wants more oversight of the Memphis Police budget.

This comes days after published reports detailed how two officers on Mayor Jim Strickland's security detail each made more than $100,000 in overtime last year after protesters staged a die-in in front of his home.

Those reports have always left some on the city council both confused and concerned.

At least one councilman told FOX13 there needs to be more checks and balances when it comes how overtime is spent and how the department has covered those expenses.

FOX13 has reported in the past how MPD spent millions of dollars on overtime for protests, rallies and other issues but never went overbudget.

"When you are able to absorb $10 million and never have to come back before council, you have a $7 million overage and come back before council,” Councilman Martavius Jones said. “Then there should be some questions that are asked.

Memphis Police has said it made cuts within the department to pay for the overtime costs overruns.

Many city councilmembers have questioned privately how can that be done when all city departments are supposed to have budgets that are lean and without excess.

"So somehow something is just not adding up," said Jones.

Jones would not go as far as to accuse the department of padding its budget.

FOX13 reached out the mayor's office for comment about Jones wanting more oversight.

Ursula Madden, chief communications officer for Memphis, sent a statement via email:

The council already has oversight of the budget. No budget is passed unless they say it’s okay. This administration spent five months working with the council on our latest budget, and that's why it was approved, quickly.

