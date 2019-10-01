0 City Council to discuss ordinance to allow MPD to enforce Tennessee hands-free driving law

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Punishing drivers for texting and talking on their cell phone will be on the agenda at Tuesday's Memphis City Council meeting.

Council members are considering a change to the city ordinance so Memphis police can write citations just like State Troopers can.

FOX13 discovered Shelby County drivers are among the worst offenders for violating this state law.

Terrance Hayslett told FOX13 the ordinance needs to happen soon to save lives.

"It is the age that we are in, the social media age," he said. "4:30, 5:30 in the morning they are texting and driving."

FOX13's Greg Coy showed Hayslett the figures he obtained through an open records request.

According to the document, Shelby County comes in second for the highest number of citations given by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers.

Wilson County had the most and Rutherford County came in third.

These numbers are bound to help supporters of changing the city law so MPD can issue the same type of citation as the THP.

"I think that is ridiculous," Hayslett said. "I think something needs to be done about it."

Memphis City Council will debate a proposed to change to the local ordinance that would allow MPD officers to issue tickets for the violations at Tuesday's meeting.

Many council members want to give MPD the authority, but others want to debate it.

"It is a start. Dialogue is a start, right," said Hayslett.

In the meantime, the Highway Patrol told FOX13 they will continue enforcing the new state law because it will cut down on accidents and save lives.

"I have not seen anything up on the highway signs that go across about cell phones," Hayslett said. "Maybe we need to look into that."



