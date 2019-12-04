City council votes to pass Memphis 3.0 plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis city council voted to pass the Memphis 3.0 plan Tuesday night.
The goal of the Memphis 3.0 plan is to improve neighborhoods, streets, and future development.
It's the first comprehensive land use and growth plan for the city in decades.
The last time the council met members delayed a final vote to give their consultant time to look over the plan and vote was pushed back several times.
The 20-year plan has faced criticism. The New Chicago neighborhood sued the city for $10 billion because they believed it only benefited the wealthy.
That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year.
