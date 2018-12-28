0 City crews still working to fill nearly 150 potholes across Memphis

It has been a long year for drivers, as well as city and Tennessee Department of Transportation crews.

A large number of potholes in the Memphis area is keeping them busy.

FOX13 learned that the City of Memphis still has 143 open pothole tickets to fulfill. And that does not include the roads maintained by TDOT.

“Well, they’ll come out and fix it. I’ll call, they’ll come out and fix it, but time and the rain. It’ll be right back,” said LeRoy Davis, a Whitehaven resident.

Davis lives off of Shelby Drive, a road maintained by TDOT. He said hearing potholes hit nightly keeps him up at night.

“It’s a big bump, it’s a big noise,” said Davis. “Sounds like somebody tore up their car.”

Earlier this summer, the City of Memphis announced that TDOT would be taking over maintenance for some major roads like Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue.

The move was designed to allow the city to focus on smaller side roads, which also have given residents problems.

The city also proposed a $19 million budget specifically for road paving.

City officials said they have 143 open pothole reports yet to be filled. So far, the city has filled 61,950 potholes in 2018 alone.

FOX13 is still working to find out how many potholes have been filled on TDOT-owned roads.

