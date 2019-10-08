0 City developers seeking new future for north Mississippi high school

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A caved-in roof, busted out windows, and a target for vandals, these are some of the problems an old high school in north Mississippi.

Now, FOX13 is hearing Sardis, Mississippi might want to level the building and turn it into a park. Some neighbors disagree with the decision.

Sources tell FOX13 that if the city gets the property it will pay to tear down the old high school building.

Dutch Vanoostendorp lives next door to the property and told FOX13, "The Boys and Girls Club used to meet there and a lot of different things used to go on. Part of me wants to see the building stay because I love old buildings, but in the state, it is in it is hard to think of much else happening with it."

Despite the damage the building faces, Vanoostendorp still thinks a park will bring a new set of problems.

"My only concern about the parks is you know we have issues making it secure and that it is a safe place for kids to be."

Right now we are told the future of the old high school building and whether it will be torn down is in the hands of the city attorney and school board attorney.

