0 City elects to leave controversial civil rights mural in Downtown Memphis as is

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large Civil Rights mural in Downtown Memphis is here to stay, according to city officials.

Memphis City Council spokespeople told FOX13 there was debate on whether to take it down, but the decision was made to leave it as is.

The 80-foot, colorful piece of artwork is on a parking garage at the corner of MLK Boulevard and South Main Street.

The City’s Division of Housing and Community Development commissioned the piece two years ago to be part of the Memphis Heritage Trail.

The Memphis Heritage Trail is a project aimed at making empty spaces vibrant and showcasing African American history.

Orlando Hines, who was visiting from Alabama Sunday, said he wasn’t bothered by it.

“I got a picture by that sign,” Hines said. “I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with that sign.”

Paul Young from HCD told FOX13 some Heritage Trail committee members raised concerns that the face of Ida B. Wells looks cartoonish and the black family at the bottom looks sad with no father depicted.

Jeff Witcher, who was also visiting from out of town said it symbolizes a “black family sticking together.”

“Just because you don’t see a father, he could be at work,” Witcher said.

Young said the mural could have potentially been fixed for between $10,000 and $15,000, or replaced for about $20,000.

“I think it’s open to interpretation,” said Chris Cordova, a Downtown resident. “You know, everybody’s interpretation is different, so you’re telling me that my interpretation is different. Therefore, you’re going to paint over it? I think it’s a ridiculous idea.”

