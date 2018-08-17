0 City fixes ‘school zone' lights after drivers speed past Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - School is back in session for most of the Mid-South, and that means school zones are active for a good part of the morning and afternoon.

However, drivers were seen speeding significantly past Oakshire Elementary School for the past few days, as the flashing lights designed to make drivers slow down to 15 miles-per-hour were off.

Cars sped down East Holmes Road in Whitehaven between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., when the flashing sign was supposed to be on.

“It’s horrible honestly because I walk my son to school every morning and people just fly down here like they’re about to hit me,” one parent said. “It’s like they have no concern.”

There were no lights flashing, warning drivers that it was an active school zone.

“It’s like they’re more worried about getting to where they’re going than watching out for other people that’s crossing the road,” Ware said.

The 15 miles-per-hour sign was covered by a tree. Parents called FOX13 to express concern for their students' safety.

All they wanted were more visible signals.

“They seem not to see the sign that says 15 or below,” Ware said. “I just feel that they need to have better regulation on it.”

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with the Shelby County School District, and they said the city is responsible for those signs.

However, SCS did issue a statement regarding the signs:

Shelby County Schools is committed to the safety of all of our students and staff members. In order to maintain appropriate procedures on school safety and surrounding areas we work closely with the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department since school safety zones fall under their responsibility. SCS provides the city and county a comprehensive report of all schools including bell times so they can make the appropriate adjustments, preparations, trainings and equipment tests prior to the first day of school. In addition, we collaborate with city and county engineers to address any malfunctioning school zone flashing lights and our school administrators make the necessary reports when lights are not operating. Lastly, we rely on MPD and the Sheriff’s department to enforce all traffics laws and regulations.

City of Memphis officials said they were working to fix the issue.

City workers chopped down the tree and made the sign much easier to see.

They also fixed the lights.

