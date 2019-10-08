0 City installing speed enforcement cameras in 15 school zones in Memphis

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The city has put up speed enforcement cameras to help catch people speeding in some school zones in Memphis.

The cameras have been posted near 15 city schools to get drivers to slow down or get slapped with a citation.

Courtney Moore told FOX13 he can't wait for a speed enforcement camera to start working near Cornerstone Prep where his son and daughter go to school.

"It could be my child that gets hit, or it could be your child," he said.

Moore hopes the cameras will cut down on the number of children hit by cars.

The city contracted with a vendor to put up 15 speed cameras near public schools.

FOX13 showed the list of locations to Moore. "I care a lot about all of these schools because they have kids in them," he said. "But this is one I care about the most," he said, referring to Cornerstone Prep.

The cameras will hopefully stop speeders with the threat of a fine and not tie up police.

An open records request revealed MPD ticked nearly 1,200 drivers for speeding in a school zone in 2017. The number of tickets dropped to 579 in 2018.

FOX13 learned the speed enforcement citation will probably be a $50 fine.

"If I have to pay for something and I don't get something back? $50 should be enough. It should work," Moore said.

FOX13 first reported on the speed cameras back in February, but no date had been set for when enforcement would start. According to the city's website, the devices should be online by Nov. 1. However, in bold letters, there is a warning that information is subject to change.

Moore said he wants them working now.

"Anything that is going to help the kids needs to get moving faster," he said, "It should have been Oct. 1 instead of Nov. 1. This has been an ongoing problem for years. Not just this season."

