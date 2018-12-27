0 City installs 10 new SkyCop cameras in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department installed 10 new SkyCop cameras in the Binghampton neighborhood.

The new surveillance cameras installed Wednesday are designed to increase safety and reduce crime in the area.

However, the SkyCop equipment is very expensive, so the city can only install 10 cameras in each district each year.

FOX13 reviewed crime data from the Binghampton neighborhood, and police reported 300 incidents over the past three months.

According to the crime data,172 were burglaries, 65 aggravated assaults and 39 drug incidents.

Business owner Dennis Taylor said the new technology is desperately needed, and overdue in this part of town.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It’ll make me feel more comfortable so hopefully it'll make my customers feel more comfortable coming down and doing business with me,” said Taylor.

These cameras are connected to MPD’s Real Time Crime Center where they can watch the video live, and all the feeds are recorded.

While MPD officials say these cameras will help increase security, it's only one tool.

“We always want to caution people don’t rely on cameras alone to be the security measure, make the cameras part of a layer of security,” said Deputy Chief Don Crowe with the Memphis Police Department.

Neighborhood associations can also apply for grants to pay for the cameras which start around $5,500.

City council still has to approve the installation.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.