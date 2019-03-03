0 City leaders build apartment complex and police precinct in area that's been vacant nearly 20 years

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - More major redevelopment is coming to West Memphis.

An apartment complex that will house a police precinct is likely going to go up on an empty lot that’s been vacant for nearly two decades.

City leaders have been pushing for property in that area for years. They tried at least three times to get something there but had no success.

They said the area is an eyesore and some even use it as a dumping site for tires.

The lot at the corner of East Barton Avenue and West McAuley has been a vacant eyesore for nearly 15 years.

“For the people that are buying their homes, their property value have failed because when they come down the street, this is what they see,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Mayfield Apartments used to stand there before being torn down.

“When the old structure was here in the old apartment complex, we had murders, robberies, drug dealers,” McClendon stated.

McClendon and West Memphis councilperson Laraine Robinson showed FOX13 a sketch of what the new building will look like.

It shows a gated community with four buildings and 64 units, including a police precinct.

“Now we’re getting ready to put a structure on here that I believe is going to be a tremendous asset for our community,” Robinson said.

Robinson said homeowners complained about the blight, tires and tall grass that’s now been cut.

She said the city mows the grass during the summer months but sometimes the property is hard to maintain.

“To have a facility on this lot would be something so great for the neighborhood,” Robinson explained.

This was just approved by the Design Review Commission.

The council is expected to approve it next. They plan to break ground here very soon but it’s not clear the exact date.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.