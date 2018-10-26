City leaders debating abolishing instant runoff voting ahead of Election Day

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A never-used election policy could be eliminated in the upcoming election.
An emergency hearing was just rescheduled until Tuesday. That will decide if the Memphis City Council can spend thousands of dollars to educate voters about instant runoff voting.
“IRV” was implemented years ago, but it was never used.
The policy explains that when people vote during elections, they rank candidates in an order of preference.
Then after the ballots are counted, the losing candidates’ votes are redistributed to the others with similar views – meaning your vote may not have gone to your top candidate.
Afterwards, there would be a revote until there are only two candidates. Only then is a winner declared.
Why it has yet to be used, and the arguments from both sides – on FOX13 News at 6.
