0 City leaders disputing MLGW claim that Memphis has no issues with water quality

Memphis Light Gas and Water said there is no issue with the quality of water in Memphis.

However, people in communities across Memphis disagree.

Council member Jamita Swearengen reached out to MLGW when people in her district started raising concerns recently about possible lead levels in the water in Orange Mound.

Renada Acoff spends a lot of time in the community, and she said she’s worried.

“It’s scary, I’ve seen stories about the lead and what it does to our children, and look what’s going on in Flint,” Acoff said. “If it’s not one thing it’s something else.”

During a committee meeting Tuesday with city council, utility leaders said if people are concerned about lead levels in their water, they will conduct a test to determine if they are dangerous.

A 2016 FOX13 investigation discovered that children in Shelby County were living with lead poisoning.

The replacement of smart meters and lead pipes forced some MLGW customers to filter their water.

MLGW started inspecting the pipes after our investigation.

FOX13 uncovered that MLGW didn’t know where they all were.

MLGW issued a statement regarding the complaints of water quality:

MLGW has continuously communicated that Memphis water is safe and we have not been informed by EPA that we have a quality issues. We are aware of some concerns and we plan to work with any and all residents who have questions and concerns regarding the water all of us drink.

