0 City leaders hope new rental property registry will improve renters' rights, hold owners accountable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis city leaders want to hold property owners accountable for blight across the city.

They hope a rental property registry will improve renters’ rights.

Large messes outside properties like the one in Frayser FOX13 crews saw below – with a chair, trash bags, and even VHS tapes – are why the city wants to hold property owners accountable.

Blighted property like this is a problem all across the city of #Memphis. On @FOX13Memphis at 6:00 I’ll tell you what the city hopes to do in order to hold property owners accountable. pic.twitter.com/veLS16bNHJ — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) December 28, 2018

That home in the 900 block of Greendale Circle isn’t just an eyesore to people in this community. Some said it is a safety risk.

“It was so filthy in there, it was so nasty,” said one man in the area.

One man who just purchased the home from the Shelby County Landbank is hoping to clean it up.

Robert Knect, the Memphis Public Works Director, plans to present a property registry ordinance to city council in 2019 as a way to fight blight.

DeAndre Brown is with LifeLine to Success, a program that provides jobs to ex-felons. They work with the city to clean up properties like this.

Brown told FOX13 seeing blight like the home on Greendale “pisses me off because somebody didn’t care enough to take care of their property.”

Memphis city leaders said a rental property registry ordinance will make it easier to monitor those rental properties that are an eyesore. The goal is to use data to keep track of code violators.

“It’s extremely frustrating, especially to find most of those investors are from out of town, they won’t even take the time to come out and check on their properties,” Brown said.

FOX13 obtained a list from the city of the top 10 property violators in Memphis. It shows FirstKey Homes is No. 1.

Brown said he’s confident the city’s efforts will stop violators.

“I’m encouraged by the city taking this step, while it may not be their responsibility financially, that says that the city cares about the quality of life for the citizens,” he said.

It’s possible this could become a trend with because rental properties are on the rise in Memphis.

The city hopes to have the renter property registry in place by 2020.

We reached out to FirstKey Homes for a statement. They said 85 percent of the code violations are caused by the tenants’ behavior.

They acknowledged they need to do better job of addressing the 15 percent and will make improvements. Below is their full statement:

“With the millions we invest to improve the quality of our properties, we upgrade the appearance and desirability to attract tenants, and in so doing reverse neighborhood blight. We not only want, but need, the communities we invest in to prosper and grow. Where tenants cause a code violation, we seek to have them rectify it before taking action ourselves. In the very few instances where violations are caused by us as the owner, we seek to rapidly remedy them.”

