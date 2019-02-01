0 City leaders introduce 'Reimagine Raleigh' plan to address crime, blight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are new details about a plan to address crime, blight and redevelopment in Raleigh.

Community leaders discussed their “Reimagine Raleigh Plan” on Thursday.

Shirley Wilson, who drives from Orange Mound to shop in Raleigh, couldn’t help but to notice the tires, trash and boarded up buildings.

“Mattresses on the expressway, trash down the expressway, coming on down, they need to clean up all out here,” she said.

Rhonda Logan with the Community Development Corporation said CDC met with community leaders this week to talk about ways to move the community forward.

It’s a part of their 2019 Reimagine Raleigh Plan.

Logan said they’re working closely with police and code enforcement to clean up properties in order to reduce crime. Blight isn’t the only thing in the plan.

They’re also brainstorming ideas that would impact business owners once construction is complete at Raleigh Town Center. It’s where the old Raleigh Springs Mall used to be.

“We know they’re leaving space for future development and that’s kind of where we’re honing on, preparing the businesses in our area to actually look at that space and see how we can utilize the space with local businesses,” said Logan.

Wilson said redevelopment is key to bringing more people to the community.

“Some areas you can go, and it will be nice. Look out here, they need to straighten it up out here and let it be nice out here too for people to come more out here,” Wilson said.

“With the community, we looked at spaces such as our medical district where the hospital is, Austin Peay being the business corridor, we also have an old Austin Peay that’s full of rich history,” Logan said.

CDC is also working with schools such as Raleigh Egypt High School to clean up blight in the area.

