0 City leaders looking to purchase land in West Memphis to attract festivals, fairs

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The city of West Memphis is planning to purchase land near the Big River Crossing to cultivate it.

The city’s mayor said by purchasing the land, West Memphis will attract major festivals to the area.

It’s a stretch of land at the tip of the Big River Crossing on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon told FOX13 he wants to cultivate this land and turn it into a prime destination for festivals, fairs, and anything else that can generate money to the city.

McClendon said the cultivation of the park will add to the already growing financial infrastructure taking place in West Memphis.

“We want to take full advantage of the Big River Crossing over a half million people have already walked across that bridge,” McClendon said.

Earlier this year, Southland Casino announced a plan to build a 20-story hotel and convention center.

“As far as getting families over here to stay, events coming over to this side. It’s apples and oranges as far as the investment,” McClendon said.

Currently, the land is owned by the state of Arkansas. However, it’s maintained by the City of West Memphis.

McClendon said the process of transferring the property is already starting.

“We all can come together and give this community and others something to be proud of,” he said.

McClendon said city council will vote on the purchasing of the land on June 20.

