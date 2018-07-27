0 City leaders plan to improve the MATA system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis is celebrating its 200th birthday next year with a comprehensive future plan called Memphis 3.0.

A key part of the plan will be improving the city’s current MATA bus system. FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spent the afternoon at a bus rider’s union town hall.

City leaders believe the plan would create better transit, but it's not a done deal yet. To implement it, MATA would need to find an additional $30 million annually.

Georgia King has been riding Memphis buses for more than 25 years. “I’ve seen them change tremendously,” King said.

Most people told FOX13 they aren’t pleased with previous changes. The Memphis Bus Riders Union organized today’s meeting.

“The citizens of Memphis are tired,” Sammie Hunter, Co-chair of The Memphis Bus Riders Union. “They want better transportation.”

City Councilman, Edmund Ford Jr. said a staple of the Memphis 3.0 plan is an effort to improve Memphis’ MATA bus system.

“I’m asking bus riders and others to look at some of the funding sources that I plan on bringing to the council next month and let’s see if we can figure this out instead of waiting until budget season,” Ford said.

But bus riders think they should have a say in the service expansion.

“Some of the routes aren’t feasible to them to get so they can get where they want to get,” Hunter said. “Some of the people have to walk a certain about a mile to get to the bus stop.”

Something Georgia King is familiar with.

“I don’t have a car,” Kind said. “I have to ride it most time, if my volunteers don’t pick me up, I’m riding on the MATA plus bus or the regular buses.”

Hunter said that can often take hours.

“In the city of this magnitude, we should have better transportation,” Hunter said.

Although city leaders FOX13 they are working hard on the issue, bus riders say more citizens need to get involved.

“We need more people to get on board to bring about the change,” King said.

