0 City leaders putting hold on apartment projects as they decide future of Germantown development

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown is putting a hold on apartment projects and applications until the mayor and Board of Alderman decides on the future of apartment development.

Since the beginning of 2018 a moratorium was in place.

During that time the board would look at the impact of new apartment development.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a work session in mid-to-late July, so they can discuss the results from a 355-page report on the impact of new apartments.

While the city continues to put applications for new apartment projects and multi-family housing on hold, other apartments like the Residences at Thornwood are finished.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Management told FOX13 half of the apartments are filled already.

“I think it will bring more of a metro vibe to Germantown, to Memphis. In general, it will bring more travel to the hotel industry,” said Aja Allen, who lives nearby.

The Residences at Thornwood were not included in the moratorium, which stopped applications for new apartments and multi-family housing from the beginning of 2018 to July 8, 2019.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen were given a 355-page study on the impact of the apartments on crime, traffic, and schools.

It was performed after people were concerned about crime and overcrowding in schools.

“I think there is crime everywhere and I don’t think we should be afraid of expanding the town,” said Allen.

The study showed the impact on police if more than 3,600 apartments were added by 2028. It showed the number of police calls would go from 23 incident calls per day to 27.

“The biggest thing for people will probably be the traffic. First of all, Germantown Road and Germantown Parkway is heavy in traffic, it’s kind of a pain,” said Allen.

A city spokesperson said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a work session in mid-to-late July.

The hold on applications for new apartment projects will remain in place until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen make an official decision on the future of development.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.