0 City leaders say COGIC convocation-sized events won't be the norm in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis said it will not book events the same size as the monster COGIC Convocation.

City leaders expect as many as 40,000 people to visit for a week when the convocation returns in three years.

The Cooke Convention Center will get a $175 million upgrade and work should be finished by 2020 just in time for the COGIC Convocation.

"Our convention center is currently very dated. You can walk into it and looks like 1998," said Mayor Jim Strickland.

The building will look better but won't expand in size. It means booking large-scale conventions and conferences like the COGIC Convocation won't be the norm.

Memphis Tourism explained to FOX13 it will focus on booking events that will attract up to 7,000 people at most, which comes as disappointment to some.

"You don't want to be going down. You definitely want to be going up," said Courtney Chism of Memphis.

Memphis Tourism said the downtown hotel numbers will increase in just three years offering 7,000 rooms from the current 5,000.

At least two of the hotels like the Lowes, which will be at 120 North Main, and Curio Hotel near South Main, are considered upscale.

This type of lodging will allow the city to attract professional conventions and conferences with delegates with more disposable income and costs that can be expensed back to their companies.

Bigger is not always better if the local economy doesn't benefit.

"The planning… You have to plan very well. If you have a conference going on now like we do, you always have to plan for the next year," said Florence Wright.

