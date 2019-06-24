City leaders tackle speeding problems on road in Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. - City leaders in Tunica moved last week to block off Mockingbird Street near old Highway 61. FOX13 discovered the roadway was popular and went through a neighborhood.
Some said it made a big difference - others said it pushed the problem elsewhere.
Richard Lanham told us barricades went up last week. They’ve made a huge difference in his neighborhood.
“I think it has improved a lot. Certainly, slowed people down,” Lanham said.
Another woman, who didn’t want her face shown, told me she knows first hand how it has helped.
“It’s making the traffic go to Main Street and making it go to Highway 61. It’s keeping it out of our neighborhoods.”
According to the mayor of the town, they probably won’t keep the barricades up – but will replace them with something that is more aesthetically pleasing.
The mayor told FOX13 the town isn’t big enough to run radar under Mississippi law, so they have to get creative to control speeds.
