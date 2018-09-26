0 City leaders trying to limit push to have TBI investigate all officer-involved shootings

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 learned of a new effort to limit the push to have the TBI investigate all officer-involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County.

This action comes as Shelby County Commissioners prepare to discuss a resolution regarding TBI investigations next week after the shooting of Martavious Banks last Monday.

Sources told FOX13 law enforcement and prosecutors want conditions.

District Attorney Amy Weirich, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and the head of the TBI held a conference call Tuesday.

They discussed updating the language on when the TBI can investigate officer-involved shootings beyond the current memorandum of understanding that requires TBI to investigate fatal officer-involved shootings.

The new language would allow TBI to investigate an officer-involved shooting that turns either fatal or the person is seriously injured.

Limiting the TBI to just serious and fatal shootings echoes the resolution County Commissioner Tammi Sawyer plans to propose.

"Still in draft and still in the law enforcement committee next Wednesday at the commission to discuss it," said Sawyer.

The TBI is reluctant to get involved in all shootings because of the drain on manpower and budget.

Sawyer said staffing should not be the deciding factor.

"You may need to increase your staffing. That is why if we have that approach where we have legislation here and at the state level, state legislation will be responsible for staffing and funding," said Sawyer.

TBI has investigated five out of 10 Shelby County Deputy shootings since 2016.

The five not probed by the TBI were handled by the sheriff's office internal affairs.

