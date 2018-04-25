0 City looks to fine contractor, improve trash pick-up across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two deadlines have been missed, hundreds of people still have trash on their curbs, and more than $150,000 city dollars have been spent on the debacle.

The City of Memphis said they plan to fix the trash pick-up situation, after a contractor fell behind in large coverage areas.

They first want to get all the trash, recycling and debris picked up.

Then they want to fine Inland Waste and make sure they’re not paying for the contractor’s mistake.

And finally, the Mayor told us, he plans to re-vamp how trash is collected in Memphis.

Go to south Cordova, and you will quickly see why residents are not happy.

“It's a shame. It is literally a disgrace out here. It is been out here for about 30 days now and nobody has come to pick it up,” said Angel Igbara, who has lived in Cordova for five years.

“It's a little bit frustrating, because we try to keep our environment clean it. And the homeowners are just doing what they're supposed to do,” said James Saplala.

The group that is being held responsible for the curbside trash is contractor Inland Waste.

“I am extraordinarily disappointed. I've talked to the inland representatives. We have sent them a letter saying that we reserve our rights to assess fines against them,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

The fines will be necessary if the city is going to collect the cash they have spent picking up 40% of the routes Inland has failed to serve, after eight employees left for a competitor during a two-day span.

“It's [costing the city] $150,000-$200,000, in all the additional assets we brought to take over their areas,” said Public Works Director Robert Knechrt.

Knecht told FOX13 Tuesday that the city is practically caught up on the trash collection.

“We are caught up and we were 98, 99% caught up. There were a few streets because Waste Pro drivers don't know those routes that were missed,” said Knecht, who promised to get to the remaining streets.

“I'm not buying it honestly. I think there are more neighborhoods that still have trash. Not just in this area,” said Igbara. “As homeowners we are paying our taxes. The city should step up.”

The Mayor said they city is committed to fixing the problem and making sure it does not happen again.

“We will fix this problem,” said Mayor Strickland.

One thing the Mayor said most do not realize is that debris, like leaves and sticks, are picked up every 21 days. That has fallen behind too.

The mayor said the 21 day stretch is too long and he is having his staff do a full review the entire trash collection process to look for improvements across the city.

