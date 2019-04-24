0 City mayor and officials propose plan to fight blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than one-and-a-half million dollars is the latest proposed tool to fight blight in the City of Memphis. In his 2020 budget proposal, Memphis Mayor, Jim Strickland proposed two grants to tackle the city's most blighted areas.

Blight is something the city of Memphis has struggled with for decades. It is also a major focal point in the Memphis 3.0 plan, currently in-limbo in the bureaucratic process. Piggy-backing off the Memphis 3.0 plans, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed two new grants to fight blight: The Community Catalyst and Memphis Affordable Housing Trust Funds.

"The Community Catalyst Fund and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund are two new tools for us in the City of Memphis to ensure the promise of Memphis 3.0, which is neighborhood-centric, comes to fruition,” explained Memphis' Chief Operating Officer, Doug McGowen.

It is clear he’s is proud of the city's plan to battle blight.

"It really does give us two new opportunities to invest in our core city neighborhoods," McGowen said.

At last week’s budget meeting, Mayor Strickland announced the two new grants.

"The affordable Housing Trust fund will be used for new construction of multi-family homes, as well as minor home repair and rehabilitation of single family homes," the Mayor explained before City Council.

Strickland described the Community Catalyst Fund as money to improve infrastructure in neighborhoods identified in Memphis 3,0 as needing "nurturing." A leader in New Chicago has criticized the process, saying the process wasn't fair.

FOX13 asked McGowen how they plan to ensure the Community Catalyst fund is fair and spread out evenly.

"That's a really good point, he answered. “So, through both of the funds, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, that will be administered, in part with our non-profit partners, there will be an application process."

FOX13 also asked McGowen how they will determine who gets the funding and ensure the areas don't fall back into blight.

"What we're not going to do is take people who've been traditionally underperforming in their ability to take care of their property,” McGowen replied. “What we are doing is working with neighborhood partners to ensure the non-profits and the for-profit developers in that neighborhood have the opportunity to build that neighborhood the way they want to."

Dr. Carnita Atwater of New Chicago, Memphis 3.0's biggest critic, did not meet with FOX13 to interview today.

Each grant will be around $800,000. That is, if this budget proposal and Memphis 3.0 are approved.

McGowen said the funding will come from monies they previously allocated to paying off the city's debt

