  City of Collierville attacked by ransomware, official says

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The City of Collierville is currently under a ransomware attack. 

    According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, "Ransomware is a type of malicious software, or malware, designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. Ransomware typically spreads through phishing emails or by unknowingly visiting an infected website. Ransomware can be devastating to an individual or an organization."

    Information is extremely limited however, we learned the attack is currently blocking the city from being able to access files. 

    "We are currently assessing the attack, and do not have much information at this time. What we do know is that access to our files have been blocked. City operations and services will not be interrupted - such as emergency response," a Collierville spokesperson said. 

    FOX13 is working to learn where the attack came from and any other details related to the interruption. 

     

     

     

