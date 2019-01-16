0 City of Covington receives $250K grant to eradicate blight

COVINGTON, Tenn. - The city of Covington is taking an aggressive stance in attacking blight.

The mayor of Covington, Justin Hanson, said it is something his office has been working on for a while.

“It’s exciting to have it be a priority not just for this administration, but for our citizens and then having the money to take care of it,” Hanson said. “It’s great.”

A vision and strategic plan for the city was created in April of 2018, and one of the biggest things people living in Covington wanted was the removal of blighted properties.

Covington resident Jessie Sangester lives next to an abandoned home on Gillispie Street.

“They’ve been trying it for years,” Sangester said. “There’s a lot of houses in the area, maybe two or three in this area.”

Now, thanks to a $250,000 grant from the State Department of Economic and Community Development, more than 50 houses across the city are being torn down.

“It’s tangible,” Hanson said. “To say you got $250,000 in grant money is one thing, but this is something that the residents can see and it’s a tangible difference.”

Hanson said this is something the entire city of Covington benefits from.

“When you have blighted properties, it’s not just the aesthetics,” Hanson said. “It’s the criminal element that goes along with blighted properties as well.”

This week about 11 homes are being removed, and Hanson was there to watch the first of them come down.

Next is the home at 827 South Maple Street, and neighbors told FOX13 they couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s about time they got the money to do it,” Sangester said. “It’s a good thing.”

