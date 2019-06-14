City of Germantown announces it will provide money to flood victims

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown announced they will allocate $250,000 to flood victims.
More than 20 homes had three to five feet of water enter into their houses in the suburb.
FOX13 spoke to Jim Frost about the damage. He said he watched his fridge float that morning, and is thankful for the city’s help.
RELATED: Germantown residents, volunteers cleaning up homes damaged by recent flooding
“It’s really a good first step,” he said. “A good first step.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Frost said no one in the area has flood insurance, and the flood was a total surprise.
“None of us that I know of have flood insurance,” he said. “As a matter of fact some people asked about getting it and were told they didn’t need it because we’re not in a flood plain.”
City leaders said they will explore other ways to find funds for victims of the flood. They are looking to apply for individual assistance.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}