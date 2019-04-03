City of Germantown proposing tax increases to buy country club property

The city of Germantown could own the Germantown Country Club property soon.
Their financial advisory committee talked about two options for buying the property last night.
They want to turn it into a public park, but it will cost more than $7 million.
Two options were presented:
- $60 increase to the vehicle registration fee and $11.50 to the water bill
- $.11 property tax increase.
FOX13 is in Germantown talking to residents about the proposals.
